The corona mutation from Denmark was considered to be eradicated. The mink variety has reappeared in Bavaria. One infected person died.

Coronavirus mutations are considered a major risk.

In addition to the British and South African variants, the mink variant from Denmark has now appeared in Bavaria.

How dangerous the mutation is has not been particularly well researched – possibly because the variant was thought to have been eradicated.

Munich – The longer the corona pandemic lasts, the more worries are the resulting mutations. At the end of January, cases of the Danish variant Cluster-5 (mink variant) were found in the Neu-Ulm district, as the district office announced in a press release. The mutation occurred among minks and resulted in 10.2 million animals being culled in northern Jutland. Then the variant was considered eradicated.

Corona: Danish mink variant appeared in Bavaria

But now it has apparently reappeared. A laboratory has found the mutant in a corona infected person who lived for short-term care in a retirement home in Senden. The man died. At the end of January, the district office spoke of two further cases with suspected virus variants in the Neu-Ulm district. Armin Schwarzbach, managing director of a laboratory in Augsburg, told Bayerischer Rundfunk that ten cases of the Danish variant were found. It is no longer uncommon for mutations to be found in Bavaria. Numerous infections are known.

Neither the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) nor the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) rated the variant as questionable. The British (B.1.1.7) and South African mutations (B.1.351), for example, are now considered Variant of Concern (VOC).

Corona: Actually, the variant was considered to be eradicated

Virologist Christian Drosten rated the mink mutation in the NDR podcast Corona update from November 10th as less of a concern. The cluster 5 variant is adapted to mink, not to humans. Because the variant was considered extinct, it is apparently still relatively little researched.

There is now a guess as to why there are so many mutations in the first place. Usually a virus only mutates once or twice a month. Doctors from Boston report on a patient who fought against Covid-19 disease for five months. Over time, 20 variants were found. The man received therapy that weakens the immune system for an autoimmune disease. These are apparently ideal conditions for the virus. “The longer the virus stays in a body that is already making antibodies, the more mutants can arise that are not recognized and caught by antibodies,” explained virologist Andreas Dotzauer from the University of Bremen Bild.de.

But that doesn’t mean that vaccines lose their effectiveness. “The immune responses to the approved mRNA vaccines appear very robust. Therefore, these also promise good protection against the new variants that are now appearing and probably also others. With other vaccines, which are already weakening, things can look different, ”said infectiologist Peter Kremsner from the University of Tübingen Bild.de clear. (lb)

