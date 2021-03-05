The United States has recorded encouraging signs of a decline in the number of new infections with the emerging corona virus, which causes Covid-19 disease, while Europe is witnessing a strong outbreak of the epidemic again.

After the record level, which reached 300 thousand infections within 24 hours in the United States on January 8, the number of infections returned to the rates before the end of the year holidays, which witnessed many movements across the country and led to an increased spread of the virus.

In another encouraging indicator in the country most affected by the pandemic in absolute numbers (more than 520,000 deaths), the weekly death and hospitalization rates have also decreased significantly.

And the vaccination campaign that was launched last December in the United States is enjoying great momentum, with the approval of three vaccines: “Pfizer-Biontech”, “Moderna” and finally “Johnson & Johnson”, whose first doses were given on Tuesday. The number of people who have received the vaccine will soon exceed the number of infections recorded in the country since the start of the pandemic.

But US President Joe Biden called for continued caution and criticized the lifting of measures in some states, a decision key health officials at the federal level considered premature.

In Europe, the number of new infections with the Coronavirus increased by 9 percent last week, to exceed a million, according to the regional branch of the World Health Organization, which includes about fifty European countries.

“This ends a promising decline in the number of new infections that lasted for six weeks, while more than half (countries) of our region recorded an increasing number of new infections,” said the organization’s regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge.

He called on Europeans to “return to basic (principles)” to combat the virus by using available tools and accelerating the pace of vaccination. “We must expand our vaccine portfolio,” he said.

In this context, the European Medicines Agency began, yesterday, Thursday, studying the Russian “Sputnik-V” vaccine, while Moscow confirmed that it was ready to provide it to fifty million Europeans as of next June.

Currently, three vaccines are allowed in the European Union: Pfizer-Biontech, Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca. Johnson & Johnson has applied for a license for its vaccine and has begun the process of reviewing the “Novavax” and “Curvac” vaccines.