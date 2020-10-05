Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya Corona is infected. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him to know about the health of Maurya, who is being treated for Corona. Keshav Prasad Maurya himself has tweeted this information.Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted, ‘This morning, the honorable Prime Minister of India, Respected Shri Narendra Modi ji, after being so busy on the phone, took information about my health and gave necessary health related instructions. We are proud of our supreme leader, Honorable Prime Minister. A new energy has been introduced in the body just by knowing your skillful area. Heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister.

On October 2, Keshav Prasad Maurya had reported on his Twitter handle to be Corona positive. He wrote in his tweet, “After getting the initial symptoms of corona infection, I got the Kovid-19 test in which my report today came out positive. All those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, they should go to the nearest health center and get their tests done and follow the Kovid rules. ‘



Many ministers of Yogi government have come to Corona so far

So far, about two dozen ministers of the Yogi government have been infected by Corona. Baldev Singh Aulakh, GS Dharmesh, Mohsin Raza, Satish Mahana, Siddharth Nath Singh, Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, Rural Development Minister Rajendra Pratap Singh, Law Minister Brajesh Pathak, Water Power Minister Mahendra Singh, Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent Charge) Dharam Singh Saini. Adi has also become corona infected. Of these, two ministers of the state Kamla Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan have died from Corona.