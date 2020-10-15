As every day, we will bring you up to date with the questions of the day – with the right answers, of course. You can also order the “Questions of the Day” as a free newsletter by email. To register, click here.

What happened

• The current corona news: With Baden-Württemberg and Saxony, two federal states today overturned the controversial ban on accommodation, the WHO warns Europe of an even worse pandemic wave than in the spring and London orders the lockdown. The details and the most important other news can be found in our Corona news blog at this point.

• Berlin-Neukölln about to lose control? The district with more than 300,000 inhabitants is currently number 1 among the corona hotspots in Germany. The responsible medical officer is calling for a radical change of course in corona policy: risk groups could then only go outside with protective equipment and at certain times. The Berlin Senate has not yet reached that point. He is currently still discussing tightening the mask requirement.

• EU implements sanctions against Russia: Alexei Navalny suspects that the Russian President Vladimir Putin is behind the poison attack on him. The EU reacts with sanctions.

• Melania Trump describes Covid 19 disease: Trump’s wife has a different tone than the US president after her recovery. His 14-year-old son was also infected.

• “Lost” is the youth word of the year: Literally translated it means “lost”: “Lost” is the “youth word of the year”. A linguist explains why the term currently fits well.

What was discussed

• Dramatic corona development: Society screwed it up – it has to stop infections from rising again. Neither the state nor the police can fix it. A comment by Christiane Peitz.

• Europe’s leverage against Moscow and Minsk: Anyone who wants to successfully secure human rights through sanctions must have something that others want. The EU has problems writes the former EU Commissioner Günther Oettinger.

• New corona measures: The number of infections is increasing dramatically. Winter can be long. The federal and state governments react. But not all measures are necessary thinks my colleague Jost Müller-Neuhof.

What can subscribers read?

• This is what a Berlin professional hugger says about the corona crisis: Sebastian Gärtner is a “Free Hugger” and gives free hugs. A conversation about Corona, lack of closeness and the consequences of too much endorphins.

• How to provoke new rights with strategies of punk: Bands like the Sex Pistols rebelled against the establishment. Today her singer supports Trump. And the ultra-right pose as “punks”. An analysis.

• How dangerous are our hands? This Thursday is world hand washing day. A cultural history of hygiene: from Pontius Pilatus to the Addams Family to Corona.

• Travel bans in autumn: Do I still have to pay for the holiday home? You can find the answers here.

What should I know for tomorrow?

Tomorrow ends Summit of EU heads of state and government in Brussels. The focus is primarily on future relations with Great Britain after Brexit.

Kick at 2 a.m. American time tonight US President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden in competing TV question time with voters. Trump’s “Townhall” in Miami is broadcast on NBC, and Bidens on ABC from Philadelphia. The candidates’ second TV duel was originally planned for the day. We will accompany the performances in the live blog.

Number of the day

15,000 Euro. That is roughly the amount that the US automaker Tesla owes the Strausberg-Erkner water association. And since the bill has not been paid for 14 days, the utility Tesla has literally turned off the water on its construction site in Grünheide. If the money flows, water flows again, said a spokeswoman. Therefore the work is now suspended. Elon Musk, take over!