The situation of Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahato is becoming increasingly serious. Corona positive Jagarnath Mahato was shifted from Rajendra Medical Institute of Medical Sciences, RIMS to private hospital Medica in Ranchi, the state’s largest government hospital, on Thursday morning. According to RIMS physicians, the oxygen level of Jagarnath Mahato admitted in the Critical Care Kovid (ICU) is also staying between 90-95. In view of his critical condition, he was also given plasma of a Unit B positive group on Wednesday late evening. Minister Jagarnath Mahato was admitted to the Critical Care Kovid ICU.

Doctor Pradeep Bhattacharya, who is treating him, said that since his admission to RIMS, his health is improving, but he cannot be said to be healthy at the moment. Their oxygen levels continue to fluctuate continuously. High flow oxygen is being provided to them in ventilator support at ICU.

Jagranath Mahato Plated One Unit of Plasma: Doctor



Dr. Bhattacharya told that in view of his serious condition, he has also been offered a unit plasma late yesterday evening. After this little improvement is being seen. From nursing staff to senior resident, they have been given the responsibility of constant monitoring. Depending on their condition, they can be re-plated.

It is worth mentioning that after the corona investigation report of Jagarnath Mahato came positive, he was admitted to RIMS from Ambulance to Ranchi from ancestral house in Bokaro.

Jharkhand Pradesh Congress in-charge Corona positive



Corona investigation report of Jharkhand Pradesh Congress in-charge RPN Singh has come out positive. Giving information to this effect, RPN Singh himself tweeted that his corona investigation report came back positive after returning from Delhi to Delhi. He has appealed that anyone who has come in contact with him in recent times should take necessary precautions and get the Kovid-19 test done.