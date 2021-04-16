ofMichelle Brey shut down

The corona situation in Germany is critical. The demands of intensive care physicians for a nationwide strategy to contain the third wave are getting louder.

Munich – Rising number of cases, soaring 7-day incidence values: The third wave of coronavirus is pushing the health system in Germany to its limits.

Intensive care physicians have again drawn attention to the worsening corona situation with dramatic appeals. RKI President Lothar Wieler also warned on Thursday at the press conference with Health Minister Jens Spahn: “We have to bring the numbers down. […] The situation in the hospitals is worsening in some cases dramatically and will hit us even harder than in the second wave. “

Intensive care physicians are pushing for a nationwide corona strategy

The president of the Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (Divi), Gernot Marx, said on Thursday that the situation in the clinics was dramatic due to the corona virus NDR info. He has been working in intensive care medicine for more than 20 years – “I’ve never experienced a situation like this,” said Marx.

He called on the members of the Bundestag to approve the planned tightening of the Infection Protection Act. Every day counts. The parliamentarians would have to forego the usual consultation processes and give the government’s project the green light as soon as possible. The Bundestag wants to discuss the tightening of the law for the first time on Friday. In addition to curfews, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s new Corona law also includes a new paragraph.

The association expects that the previous high of around 6,000 Covid-19 intensive care patients will be reached again in April. If the planned federal law is not passed until the end of April, the number of patients will rise to 7,000, Divi President Gernot Marx had already forecast.

Corona intensive care physician warns: “We cannot afford to discuss for weeks”

The medical-scientific director of the Divi intensive care register, Christian Karagiannidis, also urgently called for quick political decisions. Compared to the Daily mirror he said: “We cannot afford to discuss for weeks.” He had never seen a similar situation in the hospitals. “We’re used to death, but nothing like it has ever happened before,” Karagiannidis said.

According to the expert, 50 to 100 additional patients arrive at Germany’s intensive care units every day. Every second ventilated patient dies. In view of this, he called on politicians to act: “Even after tightening the measures, we will see an increase in Covid patients on our wards for at least two weeks.”

Corona: Urgent appeal to politicians – “It’s five past twelve, you have to act now”

The former Divi President Uwe Janssens also made an urgent appeal to politicians: “It’s five past twelve, you have to act now, a strategy must now be pursued that is uniform across the country,” he said on Wednesday evening on the broadcaster Phoenix. “So far we have been chasing things.”

If the measures decided by politicians weeks ago had been implemented across the board, the development of the pandemic could have been weakened. “The current discussions show that the German politicians have not yet understood what their task is, namely to protect the citizens,” said Janssens.

On Thursday, the Robert Koch Institute recorded 29,426 new infections within one day. In addition, 293 other deaths related to the coronavirus were reported. A week ago, the RKI reported 20,407 new infections and 306 deaths. The nationwide 7-day incidence rose to 160.1.

Meanwhile, researchers reported a breakthrough. The cause of thrombosis after vaccination with the Astrazeneca vaccine is known. (mbr / dpa)

List of rubric lists: © Christophe Gateau / dpa