Today, Friday, India recorded the highest increase in three weeks of Covid-19 injuries, as it detected 13,193 cases, while thousands of guards roamed the commercial city of Mumbai to impose masks, as the city faced a wave of increase in recent times.

The total number of injuries in India reached 10.96 million, the second highest number in the world after the United States, while the death toll exceeded 156,000.

75 percent of the new infections in India were in the southern state of Kerala and Maharashtra, in which Mumbai is located. The two states already have the highest number of infections.

Health experts say the reopening of educational institutions in Kerala and the resumption of local train services in Mumbai may be factors contributing to the increase in infections.

Authorities in Mumbai said they had begun hiring guards to enforce the wearing of masks and that about 300 guards would be deployed on the railway network out of about 5,000.