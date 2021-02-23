Corona injuries rise in Greece despite the general lockdown

Greek health authorities have recorded an increase in the number of new cases of Coronavirus, despite imposing a tighter comprehensive lockdown.

The data released today, Tuesday, showed that health departments recorded 2,147 new cases during the past twenty-four hours, compared to 1,526 cases that were detected for the same period of time two weeks ago.

Experts said they expected a sudden rise, but not that strong.

Nearly half of the newly recorded infections were counted in the metropolitan area of ​​Athens, which has a population of 4 million.

These new figures indicate that health authorities will likely extend the lockdown in hard-hit areas such as the capital region for at least a week.

The original plan called for restrictions to be lifted on Sunday, February 28, and for stores to at least be allowed to reopen while adhering to physical distancing rules.

A decision on this matter is expected on Friday when the emergency task force meets.