No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Corona injuries rise in Greece despite the general lockdown

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
February 23, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


A worker is examining a corona on a sample

Greek health authorities have recorded an increase in the number of new cases of Coronavirus, despite imposing a tighter comprehensive lockdown.
The data released today, Tuesday, showed that health departments recorded 2,147 new cases during the past twenty-four hours, compared to 1,526 cases that were detected for the same period of time two weeks ago.
Experts said they expected a sudden rise, but not that strong.
Nearly half of the newly recorded infections were counted in the metropolitan area of ​​Athens, which has a population of 4 million.
These new figures indicate that health authorities will likely extend the lockdown in hard-hit areas such as the capital region for at least a week.
The original plan called for restrictions to be lifted on Sunday, February 28, and for stores to at least be allowed to reopen while adhering to physical distancing rules.
A decision on this matter is expected on Friday when the emergency task force meets.

Source: Reuters

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.