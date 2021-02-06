The total number of confirmed cases of the new Corona virus in the United Kingdom reached 3.92 million cases as of 7:30 am today, Saturday, London time, according to data from Johns Hopkins University of America and Bloomberg News.

The data showed that the total number of deaths in the United Kingdom as a result of the “Covid 19 -” disease caused by the virus reached 111,477. Ten thousand and 94 of the infected have recovered from the disease so far.

And the United Kingdom announced the registration of the first case of the virus in the country about 53 weeks ago.