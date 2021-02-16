The total number of confirmed cases of the new Corona virus in Spain reached 3.9 million, as of 7:30 in the morning, Tuesday, Madrid time, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and the Bloomberg News Agency.

The data showed that the total number of deaths in Spain as a result of the “Covid 19-” disease caused by the virus reached 65,449. So far, 150,376 of the infected have recovered from the disease.

Spain announced the registration of the first case of the virus in the country about 54 weeks ago.