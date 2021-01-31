Confirmed cases of the emerging coronavirus that causes (Covid 19-) in the United States increased by 0.7 percent within 24 hours, to reach 26 million cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News.

The state of California has recorded the largest number of confirmed cases of the virus, with 3.29 million infections.

The state of Texas also recorded the largest number of deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, as 622 people died as a result of infection with the Corona virus.