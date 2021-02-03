The number of coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic has exceeded one million, which limits hopes that one of the most affected countries in Europe will be able to ease its tight lockdown at any time soon.

And Bloomberg News Agency stated that the central European country, which has a population of 10.7 million, recorded 9,057 new cases during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people infected since the beginning of the epidemic to one million, three thousand and 657 cases, according to the Ministry. Health today, Wednesday. The number of deaths rose to 16,683.

After one of the most successful campaigns to stop the epidemic last spring, the Czech Republic now has one of the highest numbers on the continent in terms of new infections and deaths per capita.

This puts the healthcare system under pressure, while the authorities have also discovered a strain of the virus that spreads faster among patients.