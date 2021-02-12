The total number of confirmed cases of the new Corona virus in Spain has reached 3.04 million as of 7:30 in the morning, Friday, Madrid time, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News.

The data showed that the total number of deaths in Spain as a result of the “Covid 19-” disease caused by the virus reached 64,217 cases.

The data indicated that 150,376 of those infected with the disease have recovered so far.

Spain announced the first case of the virus in the country, about 53 weeks ago.