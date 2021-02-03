The total number of confirmed cases of the new Corona virus in Spain reached 2.85 million as of 7:30 am this morning, Wednesday, Madrid time, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News.

The data showed that the total number of deaths due to infection with the virus in Spain reached 59,805 cases. And 150,376 of the infected people have recovered from “Covid 19 -” disease caused by infection with the virus.

And Spain announced the registration of the first case of the emerging coronavirus in the country, about 52 weeks ago.