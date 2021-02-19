The total number of confirmed cases of the new Corona virus in Italy reached 2.77 million cases, as of 7:30 in the morning, Friday, Milan time, according to data from Johns Hopkins University of America and Bloomberg News Agency.

The data showed that the total number of deaths in Italy as a result of the “Covid 19-” disease caused by the virus has reached 94,887 so far. So far, 2.29 million people have recovered from the disease.

And Italy announced the registration of the first case of the virus in the country about 55 weeks ago.