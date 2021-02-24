Corona injuries in Italy are still at a high level

Daily infections with the new Corona virus continue to record high levels in Italy, despite a comprehensive national vaccination campaign.

The Italian health services announced that the country had recorded 16,424 injuries during the past 24 hours, compared to 13,314 the day before that.

While the Ministry of Health monitored 318 deaths related to the Corona virus today, Wednesday, compared to 356 yesterday.

Italy has recorded 96,666 deaths related to the disease Covid-19, caused by infection with the virus, since its appearance in February of last year.

This is the second highest death toll from the epidemic in Europe after Britain and the seventh highest in the world. Italy has recorded a total of 2.85 million injuries so far.

On December 27, Italy, like the rest of the European Union, began a comprehensive vaccination campaign against the epidemic, but the campaign is slowing down due to the delay of laboratories in delivering the vaccine doses.