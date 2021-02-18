The total number of confirmed cases of the new Corona virus in France reached 3.57 million, as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning, Paris time, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News.

The data showed that the total number of deaths from HIV infection in the country reached 83,271 cases. So far, 251,947 people have recovered from the “Covid-19” disease, which is caused by the virus.

And France announced the registration of the first case of the emerging coronavirus in the country, about 55 weeks ago.