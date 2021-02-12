Corona injuries in Eastern Europe exceed 10 million cases

A Reuters census showed that the number of Covid-19 cases in Eastern Europe exceeded ten million cases, today, Friday, while countries in the region aim to increase their purchases of vaccines from multiple suppliers to speed up vaccination programs.

Eastern European countries have recorded more than 10.02 million infections and 214,691 deaths since the start of the pandemic. However, the daily average of new cases decreased by about 31 percent in the past 30 days compared to the previous 30 days, according to a Reuters analysis.

The Reuters count indicates that Russia is witnessing the largest number of cases in eastern Europe, and it became the first European country in which infections exceed the four million mark on Monday, and it also recorded the largest number of deaths in the region at 79,194 deaths.

Data from the ministries of health in seven countries in the region, which are Russia, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Bulgaria, indicate that they have distributed 4.5 million doses of Corona virus vaccines.