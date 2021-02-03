Today, Wednesday, China recorded the lowest number of daily infections with the Coronavirus in more than a month, in the latest indication of curbing the current wave of infection.

The National Health Committee said that the Chinese mainland recorded 25 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday, down from 30 the previous day.

In a statement, the committee added that 15 of the cases were local, compared with 12 the previous day. Asymptomatic cases decreased to 12, from 15 the previous day. China does not consider such cases as confirmed infections.

The total confirmed cases of Coronavirus on the mainland currently stands at 89,619 cases, while the total deaths remains constant at 4,636 deaths.