Official data showed today, Tuesday, that China recorded the lowest number of new infections with the Corona virus in a month, indicating the decline of the worst spread in the country since March 2020, before a major holiday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that it had recorded 30 injuries on the mainland yesterday, down from 42 the previous day, which is the lowest number of injuries since 24 injuries were recorded on January 2.

The total confirmed cases of Coronavirus on the mainland currently stands at 89,594 cases, while the total deaths are still constant at 4,636 deaths.