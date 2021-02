Brazil, which recorded the second highest global rate of Covid-19 deaths, surpassed the 10 million mark, Thursday, amid a second wave sweeping the country.

Brazil has become the third country to reach this bleak rate after the United States and India, with more than 51,900 new infections recorded within the last 24 hours, according to official data.

During the same day, 1,367 people also died from the disease, bringing the total number of deaths to more than 243,400.