The Brazilian Ministry of Health announced that 61,963 new cases of the new Corona virus were recorded during the past twenty-four hours, and 1,214 deaths.

The data of the Ministry of Health showed that Brazil has recorded a total of 8 million 933,356 cases of the disease since the start of the pandemic, while the number of officially recorded deaths of Covid-19 increased to 218878.

Brazil has the third highest number of injuries in the world, after the United States and India.