Today, Sunday, the Indian Ministry of Health announced the registration of 16,752 new cases of Coronavirus during the past 24 hours.

The Hindustan Times indicated that this is the fourth day in which the daily death toll has exceeded 16,000 injuries.

This brings the total number of cases to 11 million, 96 thousand and 731.

The newspaper quoted the ministry as saying that 113 deaths from the virus were recorded, bringing the death toll from the virus to 157 51 cases.