The total number of Coronavirus infections in India has exceeded twenty million since the start of the outbreak, according to official data, at a time when hospitals in the country are still suffocating with the infected.

During the last twenty-four hours, India counted 357,229 new infections, bringing the total to 20.3 million, according to the Ministry of Health. There were 3,449 new deaths, bringing the total to 222,408. However, many experts believe that the real numbers are much greater than those declared.