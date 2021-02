The total number of confirmed cases of the emerging coronavirus around the world has reached 105 million 675 thousand and 550 cases, as of 0916 pm, according to UTC Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News.

The death toll from Covid19 – which is caused by the Coronavirus, reached 2 million 306 thousand 107 cases.

The United States leads the world in terms of the number of injuries and deaths.