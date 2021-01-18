According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News, the total number of confirmed cases of the Coronavirus worldwide has exceeded 95 million, today, Monday.

The latest data showed that the total number of injuries reached 95 million 132 thousand and 805 cases.

The data also showed that the total deaths amounted to two million 32 thousand and 637 cases.

The United States leads the world in terms of the number of injuries, followed by India, Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Germany, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Poland, South Africa and Iran.

The United States also leads the world in terms of the number of deaths, followed by Brazil, India, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy and France.

It should be noted that there are a number of agencies that provide aggregate data on Corona injuries around the world, and there may be some differences between them.