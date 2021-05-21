The number of people infected with the “Corona” virus worldwide exceeded 165.17 million, while the total number of deaths resulting from the virus reached 3 million 560 thousand and 696 cases, according to a Reuters census.

The statistics showed that HIV infections were recorded in more than 210 countries and regions since the first cases were discovered in China in December 2019.





