Corona injuries around the world exceed 111.6 million cases

Collected data showed that the total number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus worldwide had exceeded 111.6 million, as of Monday evening.

The latest data collected by Johns Hopkins University and the Bloomberg News Agency showed that the total number of injuries reached 111 million, 606 thousand and 263 cases, while the number of deaths from Covid-19 disease reached 2 million, 470 thousand and 467 cases. The United States leads the world in terms of the number of injuries, followed by India, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Russia, France, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Germany, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Iran and South Africa.

The United States also leads the world in terms of the number of deaths, followed by Brazil, Mexico, India, the United Kingdom, Italy and France.

It should be noted that there are a number of agencies that provide aggregate data on Corona injuries around the world, and there may be some differences between them.