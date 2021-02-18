The number of confirmed cases of the new Corona virus worldwide has reached 110 million, two thousand and 98 cases, today, Thursday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News.

The data also showed that the “Covid-19” disease, which is caused by the emerging corona virus, caused the death of two million 432,608 people.

The United States leads the world in terms of the number of injuries, followed by India, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Russia, France, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Germany, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Iran and South Africa.

The United States also leads the world in terms of the number of deaths, followed by Brazil, Mexico, India, the United Kingdom, Italy and France.

It should be noted that there are a number of agencies that provide aggregate data on Corona injuries around the world, and there may be some differences between them.