Collected data showed that the total number of Coronavirus infections around the world reached 101 million and 475 thousand and 956 today, Friday. According to data from Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News, “Covid-19 disease”, which is caused by the Corona virus, has caused the death of two million and 191 thousand and 490 patients.

The United States leads the world in terms of the number of injuries, followed by India, Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Germany, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Poland, South Africa and Iran.

The United States also leads the world in terms of the number of deaths, followed by Brazil, India, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy and France.

It should be noted that there are a number of agencies that provide aggregate data on Corona injuries around the world, and there may be some differences between them.