Daily infections with the emerging coronavirus are still recording high levels in Japan, according to official data.
Today, Sunday, the Japanese authorities announced that 197,792 new infections with the Corona virus had been recorded during the past 24 hours.
The authorities in the Japanese capital, Tokyo, confirmed 31,541 new infections with the Corona virus, today, Sunday.
Today, the Japanese newspaper, “Japan Today”, reported that the number of injured people receiving treatment in hospitals due to severe symptoms in Tokyo reached 23. While the number nationwide reached 427 people, an increase of 24 cases compared to yesterday, Saturday. Japan also recorded 82 new deaths from the virus.
Thus, the total number of HIV cases in Japan is 12,581,505. The total number of deaths from the virus rose to 32,527, according to data from the American “Johns Hopkins University”.
#Corona #injuries #high #Japan
