With the arrival of 12134 new cases of Kovid-19 in Maharashtra, the number of infected in the state has increased to more than 1.5 million. This information was given by an official of the state health department. The official said that the number of infected people has now increased to 1506018.

He said that there were 302 deaths in the state on Friday, raising the death toll to 39732. The official said that 17323 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day after being cured, which increased the number of cured patients to 1229339 in the state. The state now has 236491 patients under treatment.

During the day, 2289 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Mumbai city, which increased the number of infected in the metropolis to 225073. In Mumbai, the death toll increased to 9343. 47 of these patients died on Friday.

713 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Pune city, which increased the number of infected people to 163617 while 17 more patients died and the death toll rose to 3702. There are 7487383 investigations so far in the state.