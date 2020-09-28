1. War started between two countries of Asia, Armenia and Azerbaijan. So far 23 people have been killed and more than 100 people are reported injured. It is dangerous that Turkey has come out in favor of Azerbaijan in this war.

2. The number of corona infects in India has crossed six million. In the last 24 hours 82,170 new corona cases have been registered and 1039 people have lost their lives. Since September 2, more than a thousand people have died in the country. 74,893 patients have also been cured in 24 hours.

3. The fire of protest against the farmers law has reached Delhi. Farmers set fire to tractors at Delhi’s India Gate. Section 144 is applicable in India Gate and nearby VIP areas in Delhi and people are not allowed to gather in view of Corona virus.

An encounter between militants and security forces took place on Sunday in Avantipora of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, in which two militants were killed. A jawan has also been injured during this encounter. During the shootout, the soldier was shot in the leg by a terrorist.

So far more than 1 million people have died due to corona epidemic worldwide. In the last 24 hours, 2 lakh 51 thousand new cases have been reported in the world and 2 lakh 27 thousand patients have been cured. However 3 thousand 873 people lost their lives too.

Will NCB call Karan Johar for questioning? Decision after meeting of senior officials

