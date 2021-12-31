Al-Hilal, the defending champion, announced the injury of its striker, Saleh Al-Shehri, while Al-Ahly Jeddah revealed that defender Moataz Hawsawi had been injured before facing Al-Shabab on Saturday.

Al-Fateh club had the lion’s share of injuries during the recent period, after it announced that the number of injured in its ranks had risen to 20 players, in addition to 7 members of the technical, medical and administrative staff.

The last smear showed the injury of 14 players, they are: Algerian Sofiane Ben Debka, Moroccan Mourad Batna, Ukrainian Maxim Koval, Ammar Al-Dhaim, Abdullah Al-Youssef, Norwegian Gustav Wickheim, Walid Al-Anazi, Nawaf Bushel, Ziyad Al-Jari, Majed Kanbeh, Munther Al-Nakhli, Othman Al-Othman, Khaled Kamal and Nawaf Al-Qarni.

The Belgian coach, Yannick Ferreira, used a number of youth players to fill the shortage in the team, in preparation for the victory against Al-Nassr on Saturday.

Article 5 of the Corona pandemic regulations in football competitions states that no match is allowed to be played if the starting list for each of the competing teams does not contain a minimum number of players present.

The same article specified the number of 13 players, including one goalkeeper, in the professional leagues and the second and third levels.