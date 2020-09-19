There have been 4071 new cases of corona virus infection in Delhi. At the same time, the number of people who lost their lives due to corona has increased to 38 today. According to the Health Department, today about 62 thousand samples have been tested in the capital. The number of containment zones has also now increased to 1820 due to the continuously increasing cases.

According to the Delhi Government Health Bulletin released on Saturday evening, with 4071 new cases, the number of infected in the capital has now increased to 2 lakh 42 thousand 899. Today, the number of cured people is more than new cases. In Delhi, today a total of 4219 people were successful in beating Corona. In this way, a total of 2 lakh 05 thousand 890 people in the capital have been completely cured after treatment.

The total number of # COVID19 cases in Delhi rises to 2,42,899 with 4,071 new cases and 38 deaths reported today. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 32,064 and 2,05,890 respectively. The death toll is at 4,945: Delhi government pic.twitter.com/PEZIVvzkDF – ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020

The number of active cases of corona in Delhi is now 32 thousand 064. More than half of this, 18 thousand 648 people are staying in home isolation and undergoing treatment while the rest are admitted in different hospitals. 7043 in Kovid Hospital, 1890 and 412 patients in Dedicated Covid Care Center and Health Center respectively.

According to the Health Department, 61 thousand 973 corona samples have been tested on Saturday. A total of 24 lakh 92 thousand 602 samples have been investigated so far. In today’s test, 10 thousand 681 samples were tested through RTPCR / CBNAT / Traunat medium whereas 51 thousand 292 samples were tested through rapid antigen test.