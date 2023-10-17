Home page World

The corona test is positive, but the symptoms do not appear. What to do? Do I have to go to work if I have no symptoms or not? An overview.

Frankfurt – A significant proportion of corona infections occur without symptoms. According to one in the journal JAMA Network Open According to a published meta-study, around 40 percent of all infected people do not show any of the symptoms typical of the disease Covid-19 despite a positive test result, although they have been proven to be associated with it Coronavirus have infected.

The probability of having a positive corona test in your hand but feeling healthy is not that low. Also because the number of infections is currently rising again. But what should you do if you have a symptom-free infection? Do you still have to go to work?

Corona infection without typical symptoms – what that means for work

It is clear that someone has clear symptoms of the disease: headaches, coughs, hoarseness and fatigue are among the general symptoms of a corona infection. With the “Pirola” virus variant currently circulating, some new symptoms such as skin rash, itchy eyes or sore toes can occur. But what happens if you feel completely free of symptoms despite a proven infection? Do employees still have to stay at home or come to work?

Anyone who stays at home without a sick note risks being fired

A legally not entirely clear situation in which you should carefully consider how you behave – otherwise there could be dire consequences. Because: “A positive test does not automatically mean you are unable to work. And anyone who is not on sick leave actually has to work. Therefore, the employee is in a difficult situation here,” explains lawyer Alexander Bredereck to the dpa news agency.

If you simply stay at home without a sick note, you risk even being warned or fired in the worst case scenario. But anyone who is infected and goes to work may endanger their colleagues because they could become infected. A classic dilemma – because there is no longer any clear regulation here since the occupational health and safety regulations on Corona expired in February 2023. It was mandatory to stay away from work if you had a corona infection.

Employees should inform their superiors about the corona infection and talk openly

But even now, employees are generally obliged to report the infection to their employer, even if there are “currently no longer any legal requirements that employees and employers must adhere to,” says Bredereck.

The recommendations of the Federal Ministry of Labor, which have replaced the Occupational Safety and Health Ordinance and which employers can adhere to to protect their employees, stipulate that companies must still have a hygiene protection concept. If there is a high level of infection, you are required to ensure that in addition the usual hygiene measures Contact with people is reduced and people with an increased risk of infection are protected.

There is a risk of infection even if you have no symptoms

One way to read this recommendation: The aim is to prevent sick employees from endangering others. Which in turn can be interpreted as meaning that it is better not to go to work, even if you have no symptoms. The lawyer advises employees to have an open conversation with their boss. “Don’t take unnecessary risks or trouble. Ask your employer what you should do.”

Ultimately, supervisors should also know the current status of the internal hygiene protection concept and therefore know which behavior is the right one. If you want to be on the safe side, you can also ask your family doctor for a sick note, advises the employment lawyer, or offer to work from home for now, if that is possible, and from a safe distance from your colleagues wait until the corona test is negative again.