The aerosol expert Dr. Gerhard Scheuch sees the corona virus primarily as an interior problem and is therefore amazed at the government’s measures.

Gemünden – especially at the beginning of the Corona crisis in spring 2020 prevailed among the Experts | still a great deal of disagreement as to the main transmission route of SARS-CoV-2. Almost a year later Aerosols as the central transmission path in the pandemic viewed. A fact that Dr. Gerhard Scheuch into a sought-after expert and advisor in the current crisis. Because the physicist is Aerosol-Expert.

Aerosol expert on the corona crisis – “It’s an interior problem”

Scheuch comes in terms of the Corona crisis on an interesting assessment and in this context is sometimes surprised about the activities of the government. This is how the expert sees the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 primarily as a problem of what’s going on indoors. “It’s an indoor problem because people get infected indoors,” he explains Areosol expert in an interview with n-tv.

Appeals to this statement Scheuch Among other things, to a study that was carried out by Chinese scientists last spring. “There were over 7000 Infections and only one of these took place outdoors, ”explains the expert. Contagions outdoors are therefore extremely rare.

Video: There is a high aerosol load here

Coronavirus: Expert explains – this is the influence the mutants have on infections outdoors

Conversely, this would mean that you would practically not expose yourself to any danger if you were outdoors. An assessment made by Scheuch is shared: “Im Outdoor area can only happen if you stand very closely with someone for a very long time, face each other and talk, ”explains the expert, as well as hna.de reported. In these situations wearing would be a mask advantageous. “But otherwise it is Risk of contagion outdoors zero. “

The duration of the contact that leads to a infection can lead. Scheuch estimates that it takes about five to 15 minutes to get into close contact with another person outdoors virus infected. A period of time by the emerging Mutants of Coronavirus could be pushed further down. “This time could of course be shortened if the Mutants are really so much more contagious as reported right now. Then it’s no longer 5 to 15 minutes, but 3 to 10 minutes, ”estimates the expert.

Aerosol expert on government measures – “That annoys me sometimes”

In view of these assessments, he is surprised Aerosol expert according to his own statement partly about the activities of the government. “That annoys me a little sometimes. That you always only ‘Lockdown, Lockdown, Lockdown‘proclaimed and such targeted activities does not reproduce, so simply does not inform the population, ”explains Scheuch. The physicist cites the nighttime as an example Curfewthat would signal to the population that it was dangerous outside, although the vast majority of the Infections take place indoors. (fd)