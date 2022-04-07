Home page world

Corona infections can have long-term consequences and damage. A study from Sweden now warns of the increased risk of blood clots.

Berlin/Stockholm – The corona virus has been holding the world and with it for over two years Germany in breath. Since then, however, science has also dealt with the pandemic in a wide variety of analyses, studies and investigations. New findings by the researchers keep providing information about the specifics of the virus itself, variants such as omicron or subforms like BA.2.

A study from Sweden now clarifies the health damage of a corona infection on.

Corona infection: Increased risk of blood clots – importance of vaccinations is underlined

The most important findings of Study from Sweden: After a corona infection, the affected people have an increased risk of blood clots for the next six months. In addition, the scientists could deduce from their results that the Importance of a corona and booster vaccination is thus underlined again. The BBC, among others, reports on the study results.

Severe corona courses can greatly increase the risk of blood clots, including in the leg. Deep vein thrombosis can even form. (Iconic image) © Andrey Popov/imago

This proves the scientific knowledge that above all Booster vaccinations can protect against long-term damage up to Long Covid after a corona infection. Although blood clots can also occur after a corona vaccination, the risk of this is significantly lower.

Corona study from Sweden: risk of blood clots after corona infection – researchers examine Covid 19 patients and non-infected people

People who have contracted the coronavirus are therefore at a greater risk of developing blood clots. This would particularly apply to patients who need to be treated in hospital as a result of their Covid-19 illness.

With their corona study, the researchers from Sweden also wanted to find out when the increased risk of blood clots forming decreases again and at least reaches a “normal” level after the corona infection. For this purpose, the health of over a million people who tested positive for the corona virus in Sweden between February 2020 and May 2021 was tested.

The corresponding data were compared with those of four million people of the same age and sex. However, this large group of people did not test positive for the corona virus.

After a corona infection: what are the increased risks for Covid 19 patients

blood clots may form in the leg or deep vein thrombosis develops (this increased risk persists up to three months after infection)

however, blood clots can form in the lungs or pulmonary embolism develops (this increased risk exists up to six months after infection)

the consequences of a corona infection can also be internal bleeding and even a stroke (this increased risk exists up to two months after the infection)

Consequences of a corona infection in unvaccinated people compared to vaccinated people

The researchers from Sweden also compared the risk of blood clots after a corona infection with the normal risk level. They came to the following conclusions:

one in four of 10,000 corona patients developed deep vein thrombosis; This was compared to one person in 10,000 who did not have Covid-19

out of 10,000 corona patients, around 17 people had to struggle with blood clots in the lungs; in contrast, there was less than one person in 10,000 people who had not been infected with Corona

The Corona study from Sweden also states that the risk of blood clots was higher in the first corona wave than in later phases. This is probably due to the fact that hospital treatments after a corona infection were further improved during the pandemic. In addition, older corona patients were vaccinated from the second wave onwards.

Corona infection: seriously ill people are 290 times more likely to develop blood clots in the lungs

In all its clarity, the Swedish Corona study shows the following: The risk of blood clots in the lungs was 290 times higher than usual in people who were seriously ill with Covid-19. At the same time, the risk was seven times higher than usual and after a mild course of the corona infection. In mild cases, there was also no increased risk of internal bleeding after a corona infection.

For the unvaccinated, this should be a really good reason to get vaccinated. Because the risk is so much higher than the risks of vaccination.

In their study, the scientists were unable to prove that the corona infection also caused the blood clots. However, the researchers from Sweden have different reasons as to how these blood clots could have occurred.

Booster vaccinations against corona protect against long-term consequences – especially with Omikron

There is a possibility that the blood clots result from the direct effect of the coronavirus on the layers of cells lining the blood vessels. In this case, the corona virus could lead to a very strong inflammatory reaction – or the body could produce blood clots at unfavorable times.

There is a possibility that the blood clots result from the direct effect of the coronavirus on the layers of cells lining the blood vessels. In this case, the corona virus could lead to a very strong inflammatory response – or the body could produce blood clots at unfavorable times.

At this point it is also pointed out that Vaccinations, especially the booster vaccination, protect well against severe courses after a corona infection. The situation is different with protection against the corona infection itself, which is particularly important with a view to the Omicron variant and all its symptoms as well as the Omicron subform BA.2 and its signs hardly exists. However, the relevance of vaccinations, not least booster vaccinations and special protection, is underlined.