Coronavirus: Corona crisis continues across the world, but the pace of infection has decreased in some countries and cases have increased in some countries. In the last 24 hours, 2.77 lakh corona cases have been reported in the world, a record 3.59 lakh new cases were registered a day earlier. In the last 24 hours, 3,868 corona infected have also died. The highest death due to corona in the world is happening every day in India. After India, America, Argentina, Brazil, Iran, Colombia are dying in Russia.

According to the WorldMeter, thirty-seven million people worldwide have been infected by corona so far. Out of this, 10 lakh 81 thousand (2.86%) people have lost their lives, while over 2 crore 83 lakh (75%) patients have been cured. There are more than 83 lakh active cases in the whole world, that is, so many people are currently being treated in hospital.

Countries most affected by Corona

India is the only country where the corona epidemic is growing fastest. However, the US ranks first in the list of countries most affected by Corona. Till date, 80 lakh people have become victims of infection. In the last 24 hours more than 42 thousand new cases have come in America. At the same time, the third country affected by Corona, Brazil, has received only 3 thousand cases in 24 hours. India has reached the number-2 position in corona cases in the world, the highest number of cases are being reported every day.

America : Case- 7,991,999, Death- 219,695

: Case- 7,991,999, Death- 219,695 India : Case- 7,119,300, Death- 109,184

Brazil : Case – 5,094,979, Death – 150,506

Russia : Case – 1,298,718, Death – 22,597

Colombia : Case- 911,316, Death- 27,834

Argentina : Case- 894,206, Death- 23,868

Spain : Case- 890,367, Death- 32,929

Peru : Case- 849,371, Death- 33,305

Mexico : Case- 814,328, Death- 83,642

France: Case- 734,974, Death- 32,683

More than 5 lakh corona cases in 13 countries

In 13 countries of the world, the number of corona infected has reached beyond 5 lakhs. These include South Africa, UK and Iran. 60 per cent of the world’s people have lost their lives in only six countries. These countries are America, Brazil, India, Mexico, Britain, Italy. More than 80 thousand infected people have died in four countries of the world (America, Brazil, India, Mexico). 6 lakh people have died in these four countries, this number is 40 percent of the total deaths in the world.

India is the second largest number of infected people in the world. Not only this, it is at number three in the most death cases. Also, India is the second country where there are the most active cases.

