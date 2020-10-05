Despite his corona illness, Trump leaves the hospital to be cheered by supporters. Employees were also in the car.

WASHINGTON dpa / rtr | Despite being infected with the corona virus, US President Donald Trump briefly left the hospital and was cheered by supporters while driving in an armored car. The White House defended the action on Sunday (local time) against criticism that the protection of the other people in the car had been neglected. Regarding the president’s safety, White House spokesman Judd Deere stated, “The move has been deemed safe by the medical team.”

Trump’s corona infection became known shortly after midnight US East Coast time on Friday. It can be assumed that it could still be contagious. According to US media reports, Trump sat with two Secret Service employees in the armored car with which he was driven past the fans in front of the Walter Reed Military Hospital near Washington.

The photos showed that the passenger appeared to be wearing a plastic visor over his face, a respirator and a medical protective suit. Trump only wore a cloth mask.

In a video message published on Twitter immediately before the excursion, Trump said: “We get great reports from the doctors.” He praised his supporters in front of the clinic as “great patriots” and described his illness as an instructive experience. “It was an interesting trip. I learned a lot about Covid. “

Trump under pressure

According to his doctors, Trump is increasingly recovering from his illness and could return to the White House from the military clinic on Monday. “The patient is getting better and better. It has been without a fever since Friday morning, “Trump’s doctor Sean Conley said on Sunday to reporters at the Walter Reed Military Hospital, to which the president was taken on Friday.

Trump is under pressure: The presidential election, in which he is running again, is in less than a month and in polls Trump has recently fallen even more clearly behind his rival Joe Biden.

After the 74-year-old was brought by helicopter to the hospital north of the US capital on Friday evening (local time) – less than 24 hours after his positive corona test – there were contradicting information about his health.

On Sunday, the doctors finally admitted that the course of the disease was more severe than initially presented. Nevertheless, the doctor Brian Garibaldi promised an early discharge from the clinic. If Trump continues to do as well as he did on Sunday, “we hope that we can plan for a discharge to the White House tomorrow.” Treatment could then continue there.

The course of the disease was apparently serious

Trump’s personal physician Sean Conley said the president’s oxygen levels fell twice. Late on Friday morning, Trump had a high fever and the oxygen saturation in his blood had dropped below 94 percent. The president was therefore given additional oxygen. On Saturday, Trump’s oxygen saturation fell again to around 93 percent. If the lungs are attacked in a Covid-19 disease, the body is less well supplied with oxygen.

Because of the temporary drop in oxygen, doctors gave Trump the steroid dexamethasone. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends the active ingredient in the treatment of seriously ill patients. However, she advises against treating patients with a mild course with active ingredients from the group of corticosteroids.

After Trump’s infection, numerous infections became known in his environment. In the state of New Jersey, after the Trump events on Thursday, extensive contacts are being traced.

The White House has given the authorities more than 200 names of people who attended two presidential events last Thursday, the state’s Department of Health wrote on Twitter on Sunday. Trump had met supporters and donors in his golf club, according to media reports, sometimes in closed rooms.