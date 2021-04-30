ofPatrick Freiwah shut down

Germany beckons an easing of the corona pandemic – and thus easing. Does joy break out prematurely? Why the number of infections has stopped rising.

Berlin / Munich – Between mid-March and mid-April 2021, the number of corona infections in Germany soared again, but luckily this development has been slowed. The “third wave” of the pandemic appears to be broken and the seven-day incidences are moving back towards the 100 mark across the country.

On the fourth day in a row, the incidence declined; according to the Robert Koch Institute, the key figure on Friday was 153.4. Meanwhile, with 24,329 new infections reported, the daily value remains relatively high, including 306 further deaths. Several scientists are nevertheless optimistic about the course of the coming weeks.

“I no longer expect an increase, but neither do I expect a rapid decrease,” said mobility researcher Kai Nagel from the TU Berlin at a hearing in the Bundestag. If a physicist from the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organization has its way, there is reason for more euphoria. Viola Priesemann believes that incidences of well below 50 can be achieved in a few weeks – similar to last summer 2020.

According to scientists, four aspects result in the current development of Sars-CoV-2 in Germany:

Corona numbers are stagnating in Germany – protection due to vaccination syringes and antibodies

Survived infections: Since the beginning of the corona pandemic, there have been 3,381,597 detected infections in Germany alone, and the number of unreported cases is likely to be considerably higher. People who have already been infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus are initially immune for several months after the disease due to the antibodies. Does that mean another increase when autumn arrives? Of course, this also has to do with the development of the next point.

Vaccination progress: Vaccinating people from risk groups apparently has positive effects on hospital admissions in Germany. According to the RKI, the proportion of admissions due to Covid-19 has not increased since the end of February, but rather stagnated. It persisted at seven to eight percent of the reported infected. Incidentally, this proves why the intensive care units in German hospitals are not mainly busy due to Corona. Rather, there were problems long before the pandemic, as a Berlin nurse last described in the federal press conference:

At the height of the first wave of the pandemic, the proportion of hospital admissions was up to twenty percent of those infected at the time, and up to twelve percent in the second wave. According to the RKI, the corona infections have largely decreased in those over 80 years of age.

Corona: Infection numbers are falling – emergency brake flanked by Easter and spring

Easter holidays: The Easter holidays also play a role in the stagnation of the number of infections, as mobility researcher Nagel confirms: “Not only did the infections in schools completely disappear here, but many parents were also absent from work,” explains the Berlin researcher. In addition, there were probably significantly fewer contacts over the Easter holidays than feared.

Higher temperatures: If it is warmer, more people are drawn to the outdoors. This rule of thumb also plays a role in reducing the number of infections. The prerequisite is, of course, that the applicable contact restrictions are implemented. Good weather allows more leisure activities to take place outside. Virologist Klaus Stöhr leaves opposite dpa know: “At the moment we have a mixture of opposing trends.” As soon as it gets warmer outside, the numbers go down further, predicts the researcher.

Not to forget, of course, there are also the measures due to the nationwide Corona emergency brake. “Ultimately, there are many effects that are rather small in themselves,” the scientist limits and explains that none of the measures should be weighted higher, but that it is more about the combination.

RKI boss Lothar Wieler and Health Minister Jens Spahn, who suffered a court bankruptcy in the turmoil over his villa, warn against premature negligence. Wieler described that even older people still have large vaccine picks. There are also striking differences between the federal states: Saxony and Thuringia have seven-day incidences of around 200, Hamburg is already below 100. Croesus? Schleswig-Holstein at 64. (PF with material from dpa)