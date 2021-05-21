ofLuisa Billmayer shut down

Pregnant women have an increased risk of becoming seriously ill after a corona infection. The infection also appears to have consequences for the child’s health.

London – With a corona infection, pregnant women could have an increased risk of stillbirth. This is the result of a British research group in the journal American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology released. The team evaluated health data collected in hospitals on 342,080 pregnant women who had a child in England between May 29, 2020 and January 31, 2021.

Coronavirus: British researchers recognize higher risk of stillbirths

3527 of the people included tested positive for the coronavirus * during childbirth. Within the group of those who tested positive, 30 women gave birth to a dead child. This corresponds to a value of 8.5 per 1000 or 0.85 percent. In the other group, the research team calculated a value of 3.4 per 1000, or 0.34 percent. Even if the chances are generally quite small, the results indicate that the probability of stillbirth is significantly increased in people infected with Corona *. The researchers found a statistically significant connection.

Something similar could be recorded for premature births. While only 5.8 percent of those who tested negative gave birth to their child before the 37th week of pregnancy, it was 12.1 percent of the positive cases. This relationship is also statistically significant. “Based on these findings, pregnant women should be advised about the risks of SARS-COV-2 disease during pregnancy. The results indicate that pregnant women should be vaccinated as a matter of priority, ”the study concludes.

Corona in pregnancy: study suspects higher risk of premature birth

In Germany, pregnant women are currently only vaccinated in individual cases. The Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) does not currently recommend it, although study results have long indicated that the course of pregnancy is severe. It has long been known that there is an increased risk during pregnancy. The Federal Government has taken this into account in its Corona Vaccination Ordinance *. Every pregnant woman can name two close contact persons who can then be vaccinated in group 2 (increased priority).

The STIKO wrote in a press release on May 10th about the vaccination of pregnant women themselves: “So far, there are no findings from controlled studies on the use of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnancy. Based on the recently published observations from the USA alone, the STIKO will not make a general vaccination recommendation for pregnant women. After detailed medical information, an mRNA vaccine can be offered from the 4th month of pregnancy. The vaccines from Biontech * and Moderna * are mRNA substances. (lb) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA