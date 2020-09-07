In our country, corona infection has once again picked up so fast that a large number of corona infections are coming out every day. By now it has become clear to all of us that getting rid of this disease is very challenging. This transition is rarely known, so we have to learn to live with it. At this time, India has reached number two in the world, surpassing Brazil in cases of corona infection. Also, more than 90 thousand new cases of corona infection have occurred in our country for the second consecutive day.

National and international organizations like Ministry of AYUSH, CDC and World Health Organization are constantly being informed about which safety standards are very important to follow to prevent this infection. But despite this, some people are constantly negligent and their negligence is creating problems for others.

Therefore, it is better to keep a certain distance from people who are not wearing face masks, people who are constantly sneezing or who are constantly coughing. Along with this, you can save your health from corona virus infection by adopting some homegrown and home remedies. like…

What to do to prevent corona infection

Wear a face mask while going out, apply goggle. Keep a small handsanizer in your pocket or purse. After applying any hand, do sanitize your hands.

-If you forget to keep the sanitizer, then make sure that after touching any kind of material or surface, do not put your hands on your face until you wash your hands thoroughly with soap.

-When wearing a mask, put a clove or green cardamom in the mouth before going out of the house and suck it gently like a toffee. They are rich in natural antivirus and antiviral properties.

Take water out

It is the summer season, it is normal to feel thirsty on the way. Avoid buying water or drinking water anywhere. Take a water bottle from home and use it.

-If you are buying water from outside, then keep in mind that you have to sanitize that bottle first and only then use that bottle.

How to avoid the rising corona infection in the country?

Meal before going out

While going out of the house, take full care that your hungry stomach does not leave the house. Because when we are feeling hungry, during that time our immunity is weak and blood flow in the body is also slower than normal.

This condition provides a favorable environment for the virus to attack our body and the infection dominates the body. To avoid this, it is important that you do not go out of the house hungry at all.

After coming home

– After coming home from outside, first change clothes, do not sit in those clothes on the bed or sofa of the house. Change clothes or bathe by washing hands. After this, make sure to consume black tea, decoction or hot water. This will help eliminate harmful bacteria from the throat and respiratory system.

