This is how the first case of Corona was found in India
– In January 2020, China informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the corona infection and how a particular virus is spreading in Wuhan. On receiving this information, India started checking the corona at its airports.
During this time, an Indian student studying at Wuhan University in China, who had returned to Kerala Airport, had his corona test report positive. In this way, the first case of Corona was found in India.
Morning Face Swelling: Not only is not complete sleep, it is also the cause of facial swelling
Today’s conditions
-Now the number of people caught by corona infection is increasing rapidly, as well as the number of people who are admitted to the hospital due to other diseases after getting out of this disease. Huh.
The worrying thing is that people who have been cured of this disease, around 60 percent of the population of those recovering around the world are having problems related to lame. Along with this, it has also come to the notice that in the people who died due to corona, the condition of most of the people was very bad.
To Avoid Embarrassment: If you want to avoid embarrassment, never eat these things before the meeting.
Don’t want to regret it
Whatever guidelines have been issued by the Government of India and the Ministry of AYUSH to avoid Corona infection, it is better that you follow them all. Such as the use of masks and sanitizers. Adherence to social distancing, frequent hand washing, not eating outside things and taking full care of the hygiene of the house etc.
-This is because people get recovered after a corona infection, but based on the information revealed so far, it is quite clear that once someone gets corona, many other serious diseases will develop in that person’s body. Huh. These include liver, kidney and heart diseases.
Abdominal cramps and loose potty, know the home ways to deal with this condition
.
Leave a Reply