In our country, the number of fresh cases of Corona Infection coming in 24 hours has increased to close to 80 thousand. But even if India is compared to the rest of the world, the country is in a very good position compared to its population and health services. Because even though the United States (UK) is far ahead of India in every way, the number of people who die due to corona here is more than 1.5 million. Whereas in India this number is far below 1 lakh.

In this regard, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, the Health Minister of the country, says that despite the spread of such a large number of infections in the country, the number of people who died from corona is limited and the main reason for this is that all necessary steps should be taken by the government in time. At the same time, the situation of corona infection could have worsened if the number of people living in our country and with the degree of density that could have been observed if the corona investigation and lockdown were not followed in time.

This is how the first case of Corona was found in India

– In January 2020, China informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the corona infection and how a particular virus is spreading in Wuhan. On receiving this information, India started checking the corona at its airports.

Increased infection of corona

During this time, an Indian student studying at Wuhan University in China, who had returned to Kerala Airport, had his corona test report positive. In this way, the first case of Corona was found in India.

Morning Face Swelling: Not only is not complete sleep, it is also the cause of facial swelling

Today’s conditions

-Now the number of people caught by corona infection is increasing rapidly, as well as the number of people who are admitted to the hospital due to other diseases after getting out of this disease. Huh.

The worrying thing is that people who have been cured of this disease, around 60 percent of the population of those recovering around the world are having problems related to lame. Along with this, it has also come to the notice that in the people who died due to corona, the condition of most of the people was very bad.

Corona infection affects the body

To Avoid Embarrassment: If you want to avoid embarrassment, never eat these things before the meeting.



Don’t want to regret it

Whatever guidelines have been issued by the Government of India and the Ministry of AYUSH to avoid Corona infection, it is better that you follow them all. Such as the use of masks and sanitizers. Adherence to social distancing, frequent hand washing, not eating outside things and taking full care of the hygiene of the house etc.

-This is because people get recovered after a corona infection, but based on the information revealed so far, it is quite clear that once someone gets corona, many other serious diseases will develop in that person’s body. Huh. These include liver, kidney and heart diseases.

Abdominal cramps and loose potty, know the home ways to deal with this condition