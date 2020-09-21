The number of new corona infections in Germany is still high. Experts are now recommending a simple home remedy that will probably help against spread.

In Germany On Wednesday, September 16, 1901 new corona infections * were reported within one day.

Munich / Berlin – The Robert Koch Institute reported again on Wednesday morning, September 16 1901 new infections with the Coronavirus within a day in Germany. Experts are now surprising with statements about a home remedy that will probably prevent the spread of corona could help. They recommend the use of Mouthwashesto keep the viral load low.

Corona infection: experts recommend home remedies – can infection be avoided with them?

Professor Klaus-Dieter Zastrow from Hygiene Institute in Berlin advises those affected by Maybrit Illner on ZDF to look for one Corona test mouth with one Mucosal disinfectants to wash. In the event of an infection, so will the Viral load clearly in the pharynx lowered and infection of other people is less likely. The hygiene expert explains imagethat Mouthwashes proven to be effective and tested. In addition, they have already proven themselves, for example, when disinfecting the throat area before and after a dental operation. “Viruses, bacteria or fungi are reliably killed. Coronaviruses included, “says Prof. Zastrow.

Dr. Susanne Hugget, a hygiene expert at Asklepios clinics, is also convinced that Mouthwashes in the fight against corona to be able to help. “In principle, the effectiveness of commercially available and tested disinfectants is not in question, not even against the new type of coronavirus, which is very sensitive as an enveloped virus,” she explains image.

Corona in Germany: Mouthwashes also help with existing infections

Mouthwashes According to the hygiene experts, they also help with an existing one infection with the Coronavirus. “It is very likely that with a lower viral load the disease will be less severe,” says Dr. Hugget clear. They also advocate one prophylactic use, for example after using public transport. Dr. Hugget however, makes it clear that a one-time Mouthwash cannot kill all viruses: “Anyone who believes that would be lulled into a false sense of security. The remaining active viruses can multiply again explosively. ”

Corona: mouthwashes are not a cure for a Covid 19 disease

Prof. Zastrow also emphasizes that Mouthwashes no cure for one Covid-19 disease are, just the Infectivity reduce and the Course of disease can alleviate. This is the result of a study by a German team of virologists from the Ruhr University Bochum. At all The researchers were able to test the preparations tested Lowering the viral load determine. Three Mouthwashes they even decreased so much that after 30 seconds of exposure not a virus was more detectable.

Our new paper is out: In cell culture experiments we show that some commercially available oral rinses indeed reduce #SARS-CoV-2 stability.https://t.co/vKJ05iEWB8 – Molecular & Medical Virology (@VirologyBochum) August 3, 2020

According to their Laboratory tests the researchers said Bochum for further clinical examinations to patients to see the effectiveness of Mouthwashes also in the practice to be able to confirm safely. The hygiene expert Prof. Zastrow however, is already of the effectiveness of Mouthwashes convinced. “We recommended that patients with a positive test for the coronavirus also use these mouthwashes at home for about eight days. Many have followed our advice. None of them developed a severe course of Covid-19, ”he reports.

Corona: Experts also point out side effects of mouthwashes

The pharmacy expert Dr. Martin Allwang explained opposite image, that the Mouthwashes in the best case, the active ingredients Povidone iodine or Octenidine should contain. Regarding povidone-iodine, he says: “That it works against Covid-19 is plausible and has also been proven in test tube experiments.” warns of the expert before widespread use to prevent Corona infections. “The agent discolors the mucous membrane. Because it also kills the good bacteria in the oral flora, it should not be used on a long-term basis without medical advice. Among other things, the product is not suitable for patients with thyroid diseases ”, warns Dr. Allwang.

