In the course of the corona pandemic, the mouth and nose mask has become an everyday companion. An aerosol expert now explains that Germany has made mistakes when it comes to masks.

Cologne – Before the outbreak of the corona pandemic, it was a rare sight in Germany, but it is now part of everyday life: wearing mouth and nose masks. This is intended to reduce the risk of infection with the coronavirus. Even after about a year of the corona pandemic in Germany, according to aerosol expert Gerhard Scheuch, many people still have some catching up to do when it comes to wearing masks correctly.

Corona pandemic: Germany is a “developing country” when it comes to wearing masks

The member of the Society for Aerosol Research (GAeF) stated at a digital panel discussion on Wednesday that Germany is still a “developing country” when it comes to wearing masks. Today, mouth and nose protection is characterized by the question of how well the material can hold back viruses, claimed Scheuch. However, that is only one parameter.

Because: According to the aerosol expert, the correct fit of the mask is also important. After all, not every mask fits everyone, as Scheuch made clear. “Because every face is a little different and children have smaller faces than we adults. You can’t just press such a FFP2 mask for an adult onto a small child’s face. Then the whole thing is leaky, ”he continued.

Compared to people in East Asian countries, people in Germany were not used to living with masks at the beginning of the corona pandemic. “We’re just a bit behind,” emphasized Scheuch. “That’s why we’re definitely a developing country. And we made mistakes there, ”said Scheuch.

Corona pandemic in Germany: “It is important to use the masks correctly”

In his opinion, it was problematic, among other things, to advertise the FFP2 masks as it was partially done, explained the aerosol expert. From his point of view, it was imperative that instructions were also needed on how to use such a mask correctly. “It is very important that you use these masks correctly and not just hand out the masks and then tell people: So, now see how you deal with them,” said Scheuch, describing the omission from his point of view.

Wearing masks should help against the transmission of aerosols in the corona pandemic. The virus-containing droplets in the air arise when coughing, sneezing, and speaking and are a mixture of solid and liquid suspended particles. “You can get infected even if you don’t even meet. That’s the fiendish thing about this aerosol infection, ”Scheuch clarified. Ventilation in busy places is therefore important in order to reduce the risk of a corona infection. (ph / dpa)

