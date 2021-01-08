As every day, we will bring you up to date with the questions of the day – with the right answers, of course. You can also order the “Questions of the Day” as a free newsletter by email. To register, click here.

What happened?

• Ramelow calls for complete economic lockdown

For a long time, the politician on the left braced himself against stricter corona requirements. Because of the still high number of cases, Thuringia’s Prime Minister is now calling for a radical step: “We must finally go into the right lockdown.”

• Trump turns to his “wonderful supporters” – and condemns riots

One day after the violent storming of the US Capitol, the elected US President Donald Trump started the riot in a video message condemned in plain language. On Thursday he was “outraged” by the attack on the congress seat and announced criminal consequences for the rioters. On Wednesday Trump had called on the rioters to “return home”. But at the same time he assured them: “We love you.”

• Corona infection despite vaccination

Two nursing homes in Bavaria report several positive tests in vaccinated residents and staff. Why that is still no reason for doubt about the vaccine.

• Virologists see new virus variants as a “cause for concern”

Uncertain data, alarming clues, possible further mutations – virologists are alarmed: “Bring down the numbers with everything we have,” they demand. Mutants are a danger – and consistent prevention of infection is the most important strategy.

• Jens Spahn and his chances of being chancellor.

A week before the CDU party congress, the three applicants Laschet, Röttgen, Merz did not trigger any optimism. Another seems to many to be the better draft horse in the election campaign. The secret favorite Spahn pushes into the picture.

A man who can do any job – Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) Photo: imago images / Emmanuele Contini

What was discussed?

• From Donald Trump to Joe Biden – Those who want to forgive must not retaliate

How does that work together: hold Republicans accountable – and make up with them? That sounds like an either / or decision. A comment by Malte Lehming.

• Politics is squandering its biggest pound

Always new rules, always new contradictions, always new exceptions: the rulers give neither support nor hope. A comment by Lorenz Maroldt.

• The West can wait a long time for an end to forced labor in China!

China will soon rule the world economically. There are historical reasons why Europe’s objections to Xi’s actions are fizzled out.A guest contribution by Bert Rürup.

• France and Islam

When virginity threatens the republic. A legislative package is intended to strengthen “respect for republican values”. The hardened secularism leads to the stigmatization of all Muslims. A guest contribution by Hana Jaber.

Incite violence first, then condemn violence – US President Donald Trump Photo: Evan Vucci / AP / dpa

What can subscribers read?

• “The best flight is the one that doesn’t take place.”

He’s fighting for fewer people to fly. Now the corona crisis has almost paralyzed air traffic. Atmosfair founder Dietrich Brockhagen could lean back. But the NGO founder says he doesn’t see any fundamental change yet.

• Berlin’s health administration sends vaccination notifications to corona deaths

“That was a knife stab.” Her father died of the coronavirus. Now the daughter received a letter for him: “Please take the chance to protect yourself from Covid-19 disease”

• Why capitalism is in a crisis of meaning

The big rethinking: Less consumption, less growth – the pandemic is affecting capitalism. Could our economic system really change?

• Why more people than ever are drawn to the mountains

Crazy about snow: Germans storm mountains and forests in search of snow like they haven’t in a long time – despite Corona. Where does the fascination for cold enamel come from?

What can we do?

Looking forward to: One week before the start of the jungle show next Friday – due to the Corona this year it will take place in Germany and not as usual in Australia – RTL has announced the official list of the twelve participants.

Television: A documentary series on the Peggy Knobloch case. The ZDF documentary series rolls out one of the most complex kidnapping cases in the republic. The ZDF production “Höllental” follows the almost 20-year-old case as chronologically as meticulously (“Höllental”, ZDF, Friday, 11:15 pm; Monday, 12:10 am; January 18, 12:30 am, two episodes each. From January 8th completely in the ZDF media library).

What should I know for tomorrow?

Söder guest at the New Year’s reception of the NRW CDU. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) is the guest speaker at the first digital New Year’s reception of the North Rhine-Westphalian CDU. At the beginning, NRW Prime Minister and CDU state party leader Armin Laschet speaks from a television studio in Cologne. CSU boss Söder will then be switched live. The CDU members can watch the New Year’s reception at home on their computer.

Schalke threatens a negative record. FC Schalke 04 are threatened by the unrewarding setting of the negative record by Tasmania Berlin. If the Royal Blues do not win against TSG Hoffenheim again in the afternoon, they would be without a win in 31 games across the seasons – just like the capital club in the 1965/66 season within one season.

Number of the day

500. In the southern Italian city of Naples, the parking lot of a hospital collapsed and caused several vehicles to sink into a hole. The emergency services had looked for possible injuries with sniffer dogs on Friday morning. The throat has formed on about 500 square meters.