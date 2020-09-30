Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana joined the farmers’ agitation opposing the farmers bill last week. The next day, on social media, informed that she has been infected with the corona virus and had given the advice to all the people who came in contact to get her corona test done. At that time, she had said that she is seeking advice from more doctors in the home quarantine. But now he has been admitted to the hospital. He was suffering from high fever and difficulty in breathing.

Punjabi model and actress Himanshi Khurana was home quarantine on Monday on the advice of doctors. But now he has been admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana. He was having trouble breathing. Himanshi had a 105 degree fever and lacked oxygen in his body. After this, he is immediately taken to the hospital. He was brought to Ludhiana from Chandigarh via ambulance. Now a team of dictators keep an eye on them.

Himanshi Khurana had informed about the infection from Corona through social media. She wrote on Twitter, “I want to tell all of you that despite proper precautions I have been infected with the Corona virus. As you all know that I joined a movement a day ago and there was a lot of It was crowded, so I thought I should get the corona test done before going on shooting this evening. “

I want 2 inform u all dat i hv been tested positive 4 covid-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that i was the part of the protest day before yesterday & d area was crowded so i thought to get d test done before i go for my shoot today evening. – Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) September 27, 2020

Himanshi wrote in the next tweet, “Let me tell you that all the people who came in contact with me should get their corona test done and please be cautious in the protests. I pray to the protesters that we are in an epidemic Passing by so take care of yourself. “

