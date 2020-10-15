Corona is constantly getting good news. In the case of daily declining deaths due to the Kovid-19 epidemic, a new record has been created after two days. The Health Ministry said on Thursday that in the last 24 hours only 680 Kovid patients have died across the country. Earlier on Tuesday, the lowest deaths were recorded in the last two and a half months. Keep in mind that earlier on July 28, 654 patients died, after which 800 to 900 patients were dying every day.

Among the four states in which cases are increasing rapidly, Pt. The situation in Bengal is most worrying. There on Wednesday, records of new cases and deaths were revealed. There were 64 deaths in the state on Wednesday and 3,677 new cases were reported. 50.5 percent of new cases in the country have come from five states – Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Excluding Tamil Nadu, a total of 390 deaths occurred in the remaining four states. In this way, their share accounted for 57 percent of the total deaths in the country. The highest number of deaths in a single day in the country were reported on September 15. 1,290 patients died on that day.

Presenting the data for the last 24 hours on Tuesday, the Health Ministry had said that 706 patients have died, while on Wednesday it was said that 730 patients had died. The ministry said today that so far 1,11,266 people have lost their lives due to corona. At the same time, 67,708 cases of corona virus were reported in the last 24 hours while the total number of positive cases increased to 73,07,098 of which 8,12,390 are active cases. The remaining 63,83,442 patients have recovered after treatment.

Thus the recovery rate in the country has increased to 87.4 percent and the average death rate of corona patients has steadily decreased to less than 1.5% from 3.36% in June. In the last 24 hours, 11.3 lakh kovid tests have been conducted in the country, of which 9.1 million tests have been done so far. It is a different matter that India is still the second most corona-affected country in the world after America.

90% recovery rate in U.P.

The recovery rate of corona patients in UP has been more than 90 percent. However, CM Yogi directed the officials that all precautions should be taken to control the prevention and spread of corona in the state. According to the data, a total of 3,736 patients in the state were cured of corona on Wednesday, taking the total number of patients recovering to 4,01,306. In such a situation, the recovery rate is now 90.23. There are few states in the country where the recovery rate has crossed 90%.