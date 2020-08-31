Rosona Corona Case Increases The week ended on August 30 was the worst of the month in terms of the Kovid-19 epidemic. Last week, not only did the new case increase and the epidemic death rate increase but both rates doubled from the previous week.

New hotspots are emerging The big thing is that due to the weekend, there was a slight decrease in testing on Sunday, despite more than 80 thousand new cases. Earlier, on Sunday, August 9, 63,851 new cases were recorded. It is a matter of concern that the record increase in new cases and mortality has been observed after the decline in these rates in the early weeks of August. Even more worrying is that places like Nagpur, Nashik, Chittoor, Vijayanagar, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Jalgaon, Kurnool, Lucknow are beginning to emerge as new hotspots of Corona.

Old hotspots are not under control With more than 76,000 new cases coming for five consecutive days, the growth rate reached 13.1% last week, which is almost three times the 4.7% growth rate for the week ended 28 August. The growth rate then was 5.9% while in the first week of August it was 10.9%. The great thing is that old hotspots like Pune, Bangalore Urban, Delhi, Chennai, East Godavari, Mumbai are not taking the names of the corona cases down. In some places more cases have started coming up.

The number of new patients being found in the investigation is decreasing At the same time, the number of investigations is also increasing every day. With the identification of more and more patients, the speed of infection is expected to decrease because if the infected person is identified in time, the patient is able to infect at least one person. The good thing is that the rate of those found positive during the investigation is also continuously decreasing.

Reduction in growth rate of active case One good thing is that the number of corona patients with severe conditions is also steadily decreasing. That is, the chances of recovery for most patients are increasing. So far more than 27 lakh patients in the country have recovered from the epidemic. With a recovery rate of 76.6%, their number has reached 3.5 times the expected number. At the same time, only 1.8% of the patients have died while 21.6% of the patients are ill-treated i.e. the active case in the country is 21.6% of the total corona cases.

The recovery rate is increasing The good thing is that the share of youth in the number of infected is increasing. The advantage is that the recovery rate is also constantly going up. It has now reached 76.6%. With this, 27,13,933 Kovid-19 patients have been cured in the country.

More than 36 lakh cases have been reported in India while in Brazil it is more than 38.50 lakh. Looking at the pace of the Daily Corona case, India will overtake Brazil in the next two-four days and will lag behind only the US where more than 61 lakh cases have been reported. However, let’s know what the Corona figures in the country are telling us.